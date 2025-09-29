Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for violating sovereignty with airstrike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday and apologized for violating Qatari sovereignty in Israel’s recent strike on Doha, a source familiar tells Axios. He also expressed regret for the killing of a Qatari security officer.
An Israeli apology over the strike was a key Qatari condition for resuming its mediation with Hamas over a deal to end the war in Gaza and free the remaining hostages. The apology call, which happened during Netanyahu’s meeting with President Trump, could clear the way for such a deal.
- The White House said Trump “hosted” the trilateral call and hoped it would be a step toward improving relations between the two key U.S. allies.
Israel attempted to take out Hamas’ leaders in the Sept. 9 attack in Doha but only managed to kill lower-level officials while uniting Arab leaders in outrage.
The strike paradoxically helped create momentum in the region behind a comprehensive deal to end the war, which Trump hopes to announce during Netanyahu’s visit.
- Trump held a call with the emir of Qatar before Netanyahu arrived at the White House.
- Israel will pay compensation to the family of the security officer who was killed, the source with knowledge said.
Trump and Netanyahu are due to begin a press conference shortly.
- A Qatari delegation also arrived at the White House on Monday to continue the negotiations over Trump’s plan.
- Axios