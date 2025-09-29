Barrack: Ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel has not been fulfilled

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel contains conditions that have not been fulfilled, noting that both sides accuse each other of violating the deal while failing to engage in direct dialogue.

Barrack stressed that the United States is not a guarantor of the ceasefire and supports any Lebanese initiative aimed at maintaining an independent national decision.

He added that if the Lebanese aspire to build a unified state with a single national army, they must move toward disarming Hezbollah to prevent the risk of another civil war.

LBC