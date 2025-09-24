Trump now tells Zelensky Ukraine can win back all of its territory from Russia

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine could win back all of its territory seized by Russia, marking a reversal in his skeptical stance toward Kyiv.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post the same day he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, later praising the bravery of the country’s armed forces during a media availability.

Previously, Trump has insisted that Ukraine give up land to Russia as part of any peace deal. But as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now past the three-year mark, has dragged on, Trump’s outlook is showing signs of souring on the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote. “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option.”

Russia is estimated to control about 20% of Ukraine’s territory, an area about the size of Ohio.

Trump also wrote that Russia’s inability to end the conflict despite its larger military is making it look like a “paper tiger” that is showing signs of buckling under its war economy. He said the United States would “continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a United Nations Security Council Ministerial meeting that Trump’s patience on Russia was wearing thin and may soon be open to selling Ukraine “potentially offensive weaponry.”

Trump has previously praised Putin and held a face-to-face meeting with him in Alaska earlier this month. When asked during the press availability if he still trusted Putin, Trump replied “I’ll let you know about a month from now.”

