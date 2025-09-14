Trump calls for new Russia sanctions to stop Ukraine war

Turkey a key NATO member is a major importer of Russian oil and petroleum products, having significantly increased its purchases since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This has made Turkey a key trading partner for Russia

President Donald Trump on Saturday outlined the road to new sanctions against Russia in an effort to stop that country’s war in Ukraine.

“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“The purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia.”

Trump earlier in the week reportedly delivered the same message to European Union countries, urging them to enact new 100% tariffs on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil.

“Just say when? I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR,” Trump wrote Saturday.

“China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip.”

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright this week called on EU countries still buying oil and gas from Russia to shift their business to the United States.

“We want to displace all Russian gas. President Trump, America, and all the nations of the EU, we want to end the Russian-Ukraine war,” Wright said this week.

“The more we can strangle Russia’s ability to fund this murderous war, the better for all of us. So the answer to your question is absolutely.”

Trump said If NATO did as he said, the war would end quickly, but if not, “you are just wasting my time.”





UPI