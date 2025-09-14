Gemayel: Hezbollah handing over its weapons peacefully to Lebanon Army

Phalange party leader MP Sami Gemayel revealed that the process of handing over weapons to the Lebanese Army by Hezbollah , both inside and outside the area south of the Litani, is proceeding regularly and without any significant resistance. He considered that “the train for establishing the desired state has set sail in accordance with the plan mandated by —the presidency and the government.

The Cabinet’s decision to confiscate weapons, and the army’s plan to implement it, are but a fundamental step on the journey to establishing a real and capable state.”

In an interview with the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anba, Gemayel stated, “The decision to monopolize weapons has been taken and there is no going back. No armed militants will be operating outside the framework of legitimacy, regardless of their identity and the source of their weapons, or their purpose, is under any illusion that they can pressure the government to reverse its decision, or to implement it selectively in line with their own agenda and objectives.” We previously witnessed Hezbollah’s arbitrary implementation of the Taif Agreement, under the cover and guidance of the Assad regime at the time, and based on the imposition of a fait accompli in ministerial statements and under the illusory slogan: “No voice is louder than that of the resistance.” Today, however, those who object can be certain that the train has departed, the work is underway, and the Lebanese are on the verge of the inevitable birth of a new Lebanon.”

Gemayel continued: “The presence of President Joseph Aoun at the head of state, in parallel with the presence of Nawaf Salam at the head of the executive authority, surrounded by competent ministers contributed to restoring international confidence in Lebanon and the credibility of the government. This has raised the level of optimism about the country’s future. Evidence of this is the internal and external conferences that Lebanon will witness during the coming months of October and November under the theme of supporting the army and enhancing its financial and military capabilities, in addition to the “Beirut 1” conference, which aims to launch diverse investments in Lebanon.

In response to a question, Gemayel affirmed, “We are relying first on ourselves as sovereign powers that support the presidency and the government, before relying on external initiatives, whether French, American, or Arab, which we appreciate for their support .” However, it is our duty, as responsible individuals before God, the nation, the people, and history, to encourage these initiatives, whether they come from sister Arab countries, especially the Gulf states, or from friendly Western powers represented by the United States and the European Union countries, led by France.

He added: “We reiterate today and will reiterate tomorrow our firm position that Israel must withdraw from the territories it occupied during the recent wars, release Lebanese prisoners, fully commit to the ceasefire resolution, as Lebanon did, and practically return to the 1949 Armistice Agreement. From here, we call on Lebanon’s friends to support it “

He emphasized that “the army is the cornerstone of the state’s ability to operate independently. For our part, as the Kataeb Party, we provide the army, along with President Aoun and through our representation in the government, with all the necessary support to strengthen its capabilities and impose the authority of legitimacy throughout Lebanese territory. We are at the heart of the diplomatic, political, and popular effort to organize the conferences scheduled for next month to support the military institution financially, equip it, and arm it. Under the leadership of the government, and with the unprecedented support of our Arab brothers, we are optimistic that the army will soon reach the level of powerful armies.”

El Nashra