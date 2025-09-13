Trump calls all NATO countries to stop buying Russian oil and slap tariffs on China

Poland’s NATO allies say Russian drones crossing into Polish airspace was a deliberate provocation by Moscow. That’s after Poland shot down several Russian drones near its border with Poland.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged all NATO countries to stop buying oil from Russia and impose their own tariffs of 50 to 100 percent on China until the end of the Ukraine war. NATO members Turkey, Hungary and Slovakia all continue to purchase oil from Russia.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he believes the Russia-Ukraine war would end if all NATO countries stopped buying oil from Russia and placed tariffs on China of 50 percent to 100 percent for its purchases of Russian petroleum.

Trump posted on his social media site that NATO’s commitment to winning the war “has been far less than 100 percent” and the purchase of Russian oil by some members of the alliance is “shocking”. As if speaking with NATO members, he said: “It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia.”

Since 2023, NATO member Turkey has been the third largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India. according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Other members of the 32-state alliance involved in purchasing Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.

FILE PHOTO: Rosneft’s Russian-flagged crude oil tanker Vladimir Monomakh transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, July 6, 2023. Trump presses NATO nations to halt Russian oil purchases .REUTERS/Yoruk Isik//File Photo — Yoruk Isik

Energy revenues remain the Kremlin’s single most important source of cash to finance the war effort, making oil and gas exports a central target of Western sanctions. But officials and analysts warn that aggressive curbs on Russian crude also carry risks of driving up global oil prices, a prospect that could strain Western economies and weaken public support for the measures.

Trump’s post arrives after the Wednesday flight of multiple Russian drones into Poland, an escalatory move by Russia as it was entering the airspace of a NATO ally. Poland shot down the drones, yet Trump played down the severity of the incursion and Russia’s motives by saying it “could have been a mistake”.

While Trump as a candidate promised to end the war quickly, he has yet to hit the pressure points needed to end the violence and has at times been seen as reluctant to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin. Congress is currently trying to get the US president to back a bill toughening sanctions, after Trump last month hosted Putin in Alaska for talks that failed to deliver on progress toward peace.

The US and its allies are seeking to show a firmer degree of resolve against Russia. At an emergency UN Security Council meeting Friday, acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea said America “will defend every inch of NATO territory” and that the drones entering Poland “intentionally or otherwise show immense disrespect for good-faith US efforts to bring an end to this conflict”.

Britain on Friday also took steps to penalise the trading of Russian oil, including a ban on 70 vessels allegedly used in its transportation. The United Kingdom also sanctioned 30 individuals and companies, included businesses based in China and Turkey, that have supplied Russia with electronics, chemicals, explosives and other weapons components.

Trump in his post Saturday said a NATO ban on Russian oil plus tariffs on China would “also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR”.

The president said that NATO members should put the 50 percent to 100 percent tariffs on China and withdraw them if the war that launched with Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine ends.

“China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia,” he posted, adding that powerful tariffs “will break that grip”.

The US president has imposed an extra 25 percent tariff on imports from India to pressure New Delhi to halt its purchases of discounted Russian crude oil, bringing total punitive duties on Indian goods to 50 percent and souring trade negotiations between the two democracies.

But Trump has refrained from imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports over China’s purchases of Russian oil, as his administration navigates a delicate trade truce with Beijing

Trump’s post builds on a call Friday with finance ministers in the Group of Seven, a forum of industrialised democracies. During the call, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on their counterparts to have a “unified front” to cut off “the revenues funding Putin’s war machine”, according to Greer’s office.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and Reuters)