Over 10000 posts tie Charlie Kirk’s murder to Israel

Conspiracy theories have exploded on social media in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s killing — with thousands of posts blaming the assassination on Israel, according to an Anti-Defamation League report on Friday.

Since the 31-year-old conservative activist’s brutal killing on Wednesday, there have been over 10,000 posts on X alone linking it to Israel, the report said.

Kirk — co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization — became a major political figure for young, conservative men and an outspoken supporter of Israel, frequently speaking of his “love” for the nation and defending its actions in Gaza.

After he was fatally shot during a Turning Point event at a university in Utah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned Kirk as a “lion-hearted friend of Israel.”

But video clips of Kirk lamenting intense backlash he faced over any questioning of the Israeli government have gained traction online in the days since his death.

In some clips, Kirk dismisses accusations of antisemitism against him, including for his support of the “replacement theory,” a conspiracy theory that suggests Jews are trying to replace white Americans with nonwhite immigrants.

Within hours of Kirk’s murder, “antisemites and promoters of narratives seized the moment to attribute the incident to Israel or to blame Jews generally — a common example of how bad actors take advantage of breaking news events and tragedies,” the ADL said.

Jackson Hinkle, a 25-year-old known for amplifying pro-Putin propaganda, wrote in an incendiary post on Wednesday that Kirk “used to be an Israel loyalist … He feared ‘Israel would kill him’ … He started *mildly* criticizing Israel.”

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd shortly before he was shot at a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025. Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters

“Something tells me they’re not going to tell us the truth about who killed Charlie Kirk.”

It has since racked up over 10 million views and more than 200,000 likes.

Several posts suggested Israel or Jewish organizations orchestrated Kirk’s murder because he had allegedly become more critical of Israel.

Some of these cited a post on X from Aug. 13 with over 10 million views that alleged Kirk “thinks Israel will kill him if he turns against them.”

That post, made by Harrison Smith, an InfoWars host, did not cite any named sources.

Others have pointed to Kirk’s platforming of Dave Smith, a comedian and commentator who is highly critical of Israel.

In July, Kirk moderated a debate between Smith and Josh Hammer, a pro-Israel conservative and senior editor at Newsweek, about Israel at a Turning Point USA summit.

Several posts have suggested that Israel colluded with the US government to have Kirk assassinated with the goal of fueling biases against Muslim people. Other posts noted the fact that the shooting occurred just one day before the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Antisemitic conspiracy theories typically emerge after high-profile tragedies, and the threat against the Jewish community is unprecedentedly high, the ADL said.

In May, a firebombing attack in Boulder, Colo., left at least seven people injured. The following month, a young couple was murdered outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.

