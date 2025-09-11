The U.S. Is Not Serious About Supporting Lebanon’s Army

File photo of The Lebanese Independence Day celebration. This November 22 Lebanon army decided to skip its independence day celebration .There is nothing to celebrate. Like many failed states it is held hostage by a corrupt elite that allowed the country to sink. Nov 22, 2020

By: Ya Libnan, Op-Ed

The Trump administration’s recent announcement of a $14.2 million assistance package for the Lebanese Army is being hailed by the Pentagon as a step toward helping Lebanon disarm Hezbollah. But let’s be clear: this figure is laughably small, almost insulting, given the enormity of the task.

According to the Defense Department, the funds—drawn from the Presidential Drawdown Authority—are meant to enable the Lebanese military to dismantle arms held by non-state actors, including Hezbollah. On paper, this sounds like progress. Lebanon’s cabinet even welcomed the plan, approving a U.S. proposal for the army to enforce a monopoly on weapons by year’s end.

But the reality is quite different. Hezbollah is not a ragtag militia—it is a heavily armed force, battle-tested in Syria, with advanced rockets and a sophisticated command structure. To imagine that $14.2 million could equip Lebanon’s army to confront and disarm such a group is absurd. That amount would barely cover basic supplies, let alone prepare soldiers to challenge one of the region’s most powerful non-state actors. As the Lebanese say: “peanuts are for monkeys,” not for an army being tasked with taking on a militia stronger than itself.

If Washington is truly serious about disarming Hezbollah and ensuring Lebanon’s sovereignty, it must put its money where its mouth is. Supporting Lebanon’s army should not be symbolic—it should be strategic. That means substantial, long-term funding, advanced weaponry, intelligence support, and training programs that give the Lebanese military the confidence and capability to enforce state authority.

Anything less reduces U.S. promises to hollow gestures. And at this critical moment, hollow gestures only embolden Hezbollah and weaken Lebanon. Time for Trump to be more generous—if America’s commitment to a stable, sovereign Lebanon is genuine and not just lip service.