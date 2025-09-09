Pope Leo to visit Lebanon, in likely first trip abroad, Patriarch Rai says

File: Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025.

Pope Leo plans to visit Lebanon, the country’s Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai announced on Wednesday, in what could be the first visit outside Italy by the new leader of the global Church.

The pope will travel to Lebanon “by December”, Rai told the al-Arabiya TV.

Rahi, leader of the 3.5-million-member Maronite Catholic Church, did not give a specific date for the visit but said “preparations are already underway”.

A Lebanese official familiar with the matter confirmed that discussions were being held about a visit towards the end of the year, though a date had not yet been finalized.

Leo, the first US pope, was elected by the world’s Catholic cardinals on May 8 to replace the late Pope Francis, who had planned to visit Lebanon but was unable to go because of health issues.

Lebanon is home to more than two million Catholics, according to Vatican statistics.

A Vatican spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Rahi’s remarks.

A Vatican official, who asked not to be named, confirmed that a trip was being planned and said it could be part of a tour that would also include Türkiye.

Travelling abroad has become a major part of the modern papacy, with popes seeking to meet local Catholics, spread the faith, and conduct international diplomacy. They often draw crowds in the millions.

Francis made 47 visits abroad during his 12-year papacy, travelling to 68 countries. He made a policy of visiting countries that often did not draw international attention as a way of highlighting problems in what he called the “peripheries” of the world.

Leo has been expected to visit Türkiye in late November as part of celebrations for the 1,700th anniversary of a major early Church council, which took place in Nicaea, now called Iznik.

In a message to Lebanon earlier this month, Leo commemorated the fifth anniversary of a huge chemical explosion at the Beirut port that killed over 220 people , injured over 6000 and left 300, 000 homeless and caused billions of dollars worth of damage.

“Beloved and suffering Lebanon remains at the center of our prayers,” said the pope.

Lebanese media reported that Pope Leo is expected to visit Lebanon during the last 2 days in November

Pope Francis’ predecessor Benedict XVI visited Lebanon in 2012.

MSN