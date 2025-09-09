LIVE: Israel targets Hamas leadership in attack on Qatar’s capital Doha

Israel targets Hamas leaders who were discussing apopsedceasefire US in Doha attack

The Israeli army says it has carried out an assassination attempt on top Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital, Doha, where multiple explosions have been heard.

A Hamas source tells Al Jazeera the attack happened as a negotiating team was discussing a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.

Qatar condemns the “cowardly” Israeli attack, calls it a flagrant violation of international law.

At least 39 people, including several aid seekers, have been killed by Israeli forces across the Gaza Strip today, medical sources say.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 64,605 people and wounded 163,319 since October 2023. Thousands more are believed to be under the rubble. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7 attacks, and about 200 were taken captive.

US embassy lifts shelter-in-place order

The US embassy in Qatar has cancelled security alerts for its personnel in Doha following Israel’s attack.

“US Embassy Doha has lifted all restrictions on its personnel. US citizens are advised that the previous security alert is no longer in effect and the shelter-in-place has been lifted,” the embassy said in a social media post.

Israel not interested in a ceasefire agreement: Palestinian politician says

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, says the Israeli attack on Doha represents a “turning point that will have dangerous implications” for the region.

“This operation is against Qatar, which is leading the mediation efforts, and against the Hamas leadership that is discussing the American proposal,” Barghouti said. “Is there worse shamelessness?”

He added that the strikes show that Israel is not interested in a ceasefire agreement and is determined to carry on with its genocide and ethnic cleansing plans in Gaza.

Lebanon condemns the attack

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said today’s events fall “within the series of aggressions committed by Israel” and demonstrate its determination to undermine all efforts made to achieve stability and security in the region.

Oman warned of the risk of a “dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region and distances it from the path to peace.” It called on the international community to “assume its moral and political responsibilities” and deter further Israeli violations.

UN chief Condemns attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack as a flagrant violation of sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Qatar, which he noted has played an integral role in the peace negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

This remark was made at a time when the General Assembly’s 80th session was about to kick off, at a time when the United Nations’s role in international affairs and ability to uphold international standards is being questioned.

The secretary-general had been scheduled to give remarks today about military spending, and he actually used this opportunity to segue into a report that he’s releasing, calling for less military spending on fighting worldwide and more money on social structures and peace.

2 killed in Doha strike

Palestinian media reports that two people were killed in the Israeli airstrike in Doha, but senior Hamas leaders were not.

Reports name the dead as Himam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya, and Jihad Labad, the director of Khalil al-Hayya’s office.

According to the reports, no other Palestinians were killed in the attack.

Al Jazeera/ News Agencies