Israel airstrikes kill 5 in NE Lebanon, including 4 Hezbollah members

Smoke billows from the site of a reported Israeli airstrike on the Hermel region in northeast Lebanon, September 8, 2025. (Used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Israel has launched airstrikes on the outskirts of northeastern Lebanon, killing five people, including four Hezbollah members

By Kareem Chehayeb

BEIRUT — Israel launched airstrikes Monday on the outskirts of northeastern Lebanon, killing five people, including four Hezbollah members, according to officials. This comes as global pressure mounts to disarm the Lebanese militant group .

Since Hezbollah and Israel’s monthslong war ended in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November, Israel has struck southern Lebanon almost daily in what they say are attacks to target the Lebanese militant group. The strikes in northeastern Lebanon, near Syria, far from the country’s border with Israel, are rare.

Associated Press