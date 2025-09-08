Four killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem shooting

Emergency services respond to a shooting at Jerusalem’s Ramot Junction on Monday morning. Photo courtesy of Magen David Adom/X

Jerusalem- Four people were killed and a dozen others were injured in a Monday morning shooting at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, according to authorities, who said “the terrorists were neutralized.”

Four men, one in their 50s and three others in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson for Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service, said in a statement on Telegram.

Of the 12 people injured, seven were listed in serious condition, it said, adding that two others suffered moderate injuries and three people were only “lightly injured.”

The responders “continue to provide medical treatment and evacuate to Jerusalem hospitals five seriously wounded with gunshots,” MDA said in an earlier statement. “Several others with light injuries from glass shards are also being treated at the scene.”

The MDA dispatch center received a call about the shooting at Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street at 10:13 a.m. IDT, it said.

According to Israel Police, two gunmen who arrived at Ramot in a vehicle opened fire at a bus stop.

“In response, a security forces member and a civilian present at the scene fired at thegunmen, and they were neutralized,” it said in a statement on X.

There have been a number of attacks at Ramot in recent years.

In February 2023, three Israelis were killed and four others were injured when a suspect drove a car into pedestrians at a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood.

In November 2022, three people were injured when a bomb detonated at a bus stop at the junction.

This development comes amid reports that at least 64,368 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

A ministry statement said that 68 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 362 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 162,367 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 23 Palestinians were killed and over 143 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,385, with over 17,577 others wounded since May 27.

A UN-backed food security assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and expects it to spread further south by the end of this month.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 11,828 people and injured 50,326 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

The ongoing military campaign entered its 700th day on Friday, leaving the territory devastated and facing widespread famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

UPI / AA