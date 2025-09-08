Deputy Speaker: “Lebanon’s sovereignty is an unalienable asset, the people stand united behind its official authorities”

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Elias Bou Saab affirmed that “Lebanon’s land and sovereignty are an unalienable asset,” emphasizing that “Lebanon stands united and steadfast behind its official authorities, where all Lebanese come together in unity for their homeland, clinging to the banner of their state and believing in its unity and sovereignty.”

He added, “The Lebanese people do not disagree on this lofty goal; rather, they embrace the sky with dignity because they recognize the limits of difference and understand its acceptable boundaries.”

His comments come after the Lebanese cabinet welcomed on Friday the Army’s plan to disarm Hezbollah. But the Iran backed party ministers left the cabinet meeting before hearing the presentation of the army chief in protest against disarming it

Minister of Displaced, Technology and Artificial Intelligence Kamal Shehadeh told the Saudi Al-Hadath channel on Saturday that “the army’s plan to confiscate weapons includes five phases. He called the plan: “Homeland Shield.”

“Restricting arms to the state is a Lebanese decision,” noting that “there is progress on the arms restriction issue,” stressing that “the state will not negotiate or back down from the arms restriction decision.” He added, “The results of the arms restriction process will be revealed within weeks.” He stated, “There is no dialogue regarding the defense strategy with any party outside the government.”

Lebanese information minister Paul Morcos said the details of the army’s plan would remain a secret.