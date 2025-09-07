Trump’s mixed signals on vaccines put Americans at risk

Mixed signals from the Oval Office put public health at risk — Americans deserve clarity, not contradictions, on life-saving vaccines.”

By Ya Libnan Op-Ed

President Donald Trump is sending conflicting signals to Americans on one of the most critical issues of public health: vaccines.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Trump stood firmly by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite widespread criticism from Congress, health experts, and even within his own party. Kennedy, who has aggressively reshaped the U.S. healthcare system, is pushing controversial changes to vaccine mandates and has overhauled staffing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Yet less than 24 hours later, Axios reported a very different message. On Friday, in an Oval Office meeting, Trump distanced himself from Kennedy’s vaccine mandate changes, especially those limiting which children are eligible for vaccines. Trump emphasized: “I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don’t have to be vaccinated. They’re just, pure and simple — they work. They’re not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used.”

This contradiction is not new. Trump has a history of shifting his stance on vaccines. During the launch of Operation Warp Speed in 2020, he expressed skepticism about vaccines even as his administration fast-tracked the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, as president again, he appears caught between supporting Kennedy — whose policies have alarmed public health officials — and reaffirming his own past praise of vaccines as life-saving breakthroughs.

But such sudden changes in tone are dangerous for Americans. In a climate already poisoned by misinformation, inconsistency at the top only deepens mistrust. Families are left confused about whether to follow Kennedy’s restrictive mandates or Trump’s public statements praising vaccines. This is not a minor issue: it’s about the health and safety of millions of Americans.

Trump is not just another public figure — he is the leader of the United States. His words carry weight, both at home and around the world. At a time when diseases like measles and polio are reemerging in some communities, mixed signals from the president risk undoing decades of progress in public health.

It is time for President Trump to make up his mind and tell Americans exactly where he stands on vaccines. Half-hearted support while defending a vaccine-skeptical health secretary is not leadership. Americans deserve clarity, consistency, and above all, honesty when it comes to their health.