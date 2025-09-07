Time to fire RFK Jr. before more American lives are lost

Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Americans can’t afford a conspiracy theorist running their health system.

By Ya Libnan Editorial Board- Op-Ed

President Trump made clear on Friday that he supports vaccines, breaking with his own Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy has faced mounting criticism for his radical shake-up at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and his sweeping new vaccine mandates.

Asked in the Oval Office about Kennedy’s restrictions on which children qualify for vaccines, Trump was blunt: “They’re just, pure and simple — they work. They’re not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used.”

Trump is right. Vaccines work. But the fact that the President and his top health official are on opposite sides of such a basic issue should alarm every American.

The real danger is not only Kennedy’s policies but also his words. In May, before Congress, Kennedy declared that Americans “should not take medical advice” from him. That may have sounded humble — but coming from the Secretary of Health and Human Services, it was outrageous. Kennedy is no longer a private activist or talk-show guest. He is the nation’s top health official, responsible for the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the health of more than 330 million Americans.

His words matter. His policies matter even more. And both reveal the same truth: Kennedy cannot be trusted.

For years, Kennedy has trafficked in conspiracy theories about vaccines, undermining public trust in lifesaving medicine. Now those views have moved from the fringe into the very center of American health policy. That is a risk the country simply cannot afford.

Public health must be guided by science, not political stunts or personal crusades. If Americans can’t trust their health secretary, they can’t trust the system meant to protect them.

President Trump must act quickly. Firing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not just a political decision — it’s a public health necessity.

Science works. Vaccines work. America cannot allow conspiracy theories to dictate the health of its people.