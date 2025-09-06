Trump breaks from RFK on vaccines: “Pure and simple, they work”

President Trump said he’s supportive of vaccines on Friday, breaking with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy has faced widespread criticism for his new vaccine mandates and staffing shake-up at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump was asked Friday during an Oval Office meeting about Kennedy’s vaccine mandate changes, which include limiting which children are eligible for vaccines.

“I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don’t have to be vaccinated,” Trump said of Kennedy’s vaccine mandates for children.

“They’re just, pure and simple — they work,” he added. “They’re not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used.”

Trump has a history of changing his tune on vaccines, initially expressing skepticism about them in the early days of Operation Warp Speed — launched in 2020 to fast-track development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Kennedy emphasized in a congressional hearing in May that he did not think Americans should ever take medical advice from him.