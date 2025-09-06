Lebanon’s “Homeland Shield ” to disarm Hezbollah begins in south of Litani and includes 5 phases, Minister

Minister of Displaced Persons and State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Kamal Shehadeh told the Saudi Al-Hadath channel that “the army’s plan to confiscate weapons includes five phases,” the plan: “Homeland Shield.”

He revealed that “the first phase of the weapons confiscation plan begins south of the Litani River, and the second phase of the weapons confiscation includes the area south of the Awali River. The plan includes raids.”

Shehadeh said, “There is a national consensus on confining weapons to the state,” adding, “There is a specific timetable for implementing the first phase of the weapons confiscation.”

He stated that “the state is imposing its authority on the ground, and all the army’s capabilities are focused on south of the Litani River. The army’s needs have been explained to friendly countries.” He noted that “Washington has increased its support for the Lebanese army.”

Shehadeh continued, “Restricting arms to the state is a Lebanese decision,” noting that “there is progress on the arms restriction issue,” stressing that “the state will not negotiate or back down from the arms restriction decision.” He added, “The results of the arms restriction process will be revealed within weeks.” He stated, “There is no dialogue regarding the defense strategy with any party outside the government.”

His comments come after Lebanon’s cabinet welcomed o Friday Army’s plan to disarm Hezbollah but appeared to back off from a previously announced deadline to implement it by the end of the year. Lebanese information minister Paul Morcos said the details of the army’s plan would remain secret.