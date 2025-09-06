Clashes in the Beirut Gold market turns in into war zone

In a horrific incident that shook the heart of Beirut, a major dispute erupted Saturday morning in the Gold market of Souk Al Babar . The dispute quickly escalated from a commercial dispute into a bloody confrontation involving firearms. According to eyewitnesses, gunfire was indiscriminately fired using Kalashnikov rifles, sparking panic and terror among passersby and shoppers who found themselves caught in the middle of an unexpected clash.

According to preliminary information obtained by Lebanon Debate, the clash erupted between the owner of the “Mneimneh” jewelry store and a number of other merchants, before escalating into a serious confrontation that left one dead and two others injured, one of whom was from the Munther family.

Immediately, tension gripped the market, one of the most vibrant areas in the capital. The incident caused chaos and brought commercial activity to a complete standstill, as citizens rushed to take shelter in nearby shops or fled the area for fear of the clashes spreading.

Security forces and the Lebanese Army quickly deployed and cordoned off the area to prevent any recurrence of the incident. Meanwhile, the Information Branch began investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident and the causes of the dispute that ignited the market.

Following the incident the Internal Security Forces’ Information Branch arrested the shooter ( a Lebanese national) following an individual dispute that occurred in the Barbour – Gold Market a and other individuals were detained for investigation after their testimonies were heard regarding what happened.