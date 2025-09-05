Lebanese Army intensifies deployment in Beirut and souther suburbs

Al Jadeed TV reported that “the Lebanese Army is intensifying its deployment in Beirut, the southern suburbs, and on sensitive main roads to prevent any movements that could lead to clashes.”

The Lebanese cabinet is set to meet today to discuss the Army’s plan for monopolizing arms in the hands of the state by the end of the year

Hezbollah arms harmed the Shiite community : MP

In a related development , MP Faisal Sayegh, a member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, pointed out that “what matters is the involvement of Hezbollah, Israel, and Syria in the agreed-upon decision. It is clear that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is the one protecting the Shiite community today, while weapons have harmed it.”

In an interview with LBCI, he noted that “we support everything that leads us to arms exclusivity without conflict, and weapons have harmed the Shiite community.” He considered that “the problem lies with Hezbollah. All Lebanese support exclusivity, while Hezbollah rejects it.”

Sayegh emphasized that “all the talk about Hezbollah’s deterrence and strength was true in the past, but today it is no longer true due to military technological change, technical development, and the international decision to change the face of the region.”

Amal MP rules out any street violence

Amal MP Mohammad Khawaja told Lebanon debate:

Regarding the possibility of a street movement : Neither Hezbollah nor the Amal Movement has issued any statement regarding taking to the streets, nor has any representative or official from either party made any statement in this regard.

Khawaja emphasized that no one will be able to drag the Shiite Duo into the streets, as they are the most committed to civil peace and national unity. He asserted: “Civil war and street clashes are not in our vocabulary.”