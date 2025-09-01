Full implementation of the Taif accord is the only solution for Lebanon’s internal unity, MP Bou Saab told Berri

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri is shown with Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri received Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab.

Following the meeting Bou Saab said:

“We discussed the grave danger threatening Lebanon . The entire international community must know that Lebanon is not in danger from within, but rather from the ambitions that have always existed and continue to exist on the part of the Israeli enemy.”

He considered that “for things to proceed in a better way, we must take into account that this danger still exists, and at the same time, internal unity is essential. Full implementation of the Taif Accord is the only way out. “

“As you know, the Taif Accord addresses many issues. It addresses the issue of the exclusivity of arms to the Lebanese state, and states that there must be dialogue , as stated in the inaugural speec of president Joseph Aoun . Taif talks about a modern electoral law, the abolition of political sectarianism, and administrative decentralization. I believe it is time for us, as Lebanese, to realize that these issues, which we have been postponing for years, are now time to give them a chance. Full implementation of the Taif Constitution may be the best solution today.” Bou Saab added

“From this standpoint, Berri reminded me of his three attempts to form a national committee to abolish political sectarianism in the past. Perhaps now is the time to revisit and examine whether we want to fully implement the Taif accord.

There must be a dialogue with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and all political parties involved in Lebanon to move in this direction.”He said, “At the same time, we spoke about the challenges facing the government today. I sensed that Berri is open and flexible, but at the same time, he is concerned about Lebanon, its dignity, and the way to address issues and crises. He believes that challenges do not lead to a result. This is also what I heard from Berri: Through understanding and calm, we will reach the conclusion that prioritizes Lebanon’s interests.”

He stated, “We discussed the work of the parliamentary investigation committee, which, starting this week, will begin holding official meetings to hear from the relevant ministers, along with all the administrative details that we agreed upon with Speaker Berri to form in accordance with the provisions of this law.”