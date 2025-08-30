Time for the UN to Leave New York

File: The UN held its General Assembly meeting in Geneva in 1988 to hear the speech of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat after United States authorities refused to grant him a visa to visit UN headquarters in New York

By denying Palestinian leaders entry to the UN, Washington violates its host obligations and undermines the very principles of the United Nations.

If the U.S. cannot uphold its duty as host, the world must move the General Assembly to Geneva—or to a truly neutral ground.

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board- Op-Ed

The upcoming United Nations General Assembly should be a forum where all nations and peoples have the right to be represented. Yet, once again, the United States is abusing its role as host country. In an illegal and politically motivated move, Washington has denied visas to Palestinian leaders from the PLO and the Palestinian Authority ahead of the UN gathering. According to the State Department, the denials and revocations were ordered directly by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This comes at a critical moment, as the Assembly is set to deliberate on the long-overdue issue of Palestinian statehood. By blocking Palestinian representatives, the U.S. is not only undermining international law, but also subverting the very principles of the United Nations.

America’s Bias on Display

The United States’ role as host of the UN obliges it under international agreements to grant access to all delegates, regardless of political disagreements. Yet Washington is discarding that obligation. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stressed the obvious: it is “important” for all states and observers—including the Palestinians—to be represented.

But the Trump administration’s pattern is clear. Just as President Trump adopted Vladimir Putin’s position on Ukraine rather than defending America’s allies, now he adopts Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance on Palestine, rather than advancing an independent U.S. policy. Instead of leadership, America is outsourcing its foreign policy to others—sometimes even adversaries.

A Dangerous Precedent

This is not without precedent. In 1988, when the U.S. refused to grant a visa to Yasser Arafat, the General Assembly convened in Geneva, Switzerland so that the Palestinian leader could be heard. That was a defining moment in UN history—proving that the world body will not allow a host country to silence voices it dislikes.

The same must happen again. If the U.S. cannot uphold its legal obligations as host, the General Assembly should move this year’s session to Geneva—or permanently to another neutral country.

The World Is Moving Forward—With or Without Washington

Today, only a handful of nations led by Israel refuse to recognize Palestine as a state. The tide of history is against them. The majority of UN member states already acknowledge Palestinian statehood, and momentum is growing. Washington’s attempt to obstruct the Palestinians from even entering the Assembly hall is an act of desperation, not strength.

There are currently 193 member states in the United Nations. Each of these member states has representation in the United Nations General Assembly. The state of Palestine is expected to become the 194th state in September

The United Nations was created to give all peoples a voice. If America continues to weaponize its role as host, then the world must take the next logical step: move the UN headquarters to a neutral country, free from the political interference of any one state.

Conclusion

The credibility of the UN is on the line. It cannot allow its most important forum to be hijacked by one member, even if that member is the host. By denying visas to Palestinian leaders, the United States has violated its obligations and compromised the General Assembly.

The solution is clear: hold this year’s session in Geneva, just as was done in 1988—and begin a serious discussion about moving the UN headquarters permanently out of New York.

Only then will the United Nations truly belong to the world, not to Washington.