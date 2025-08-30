One Israeli soldier killed, 11 wounded and 4 missing in an ambush on Gaza

One Israeli soldier was killed and 11 wounded in intense fighting in Gaza City’s Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, with four soldiers missing, Roya News reported Saturday.

Fierce battles, accompanied by airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, are taking place in Gaza City’s outer neighborhoods as Israel attempts to occupy the city, Israeli media reported late Friday.

Channel i24 reports intense fighting as Israeli forces try to advance into the area.

Social media reports circulated about security incidents in Gaza resulting in the deaths of the soldiers, though the reports have not been confirmed by official sources.

Israeli media described the fighting as one of the most serious since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Roya News.

Several journalists were reported killed in August 2025, including five in an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on August 25

The Israeli military has imposed a publication ban until further notice, it said.

The media reported that the army launched extensive search operations amid growing concerns that some of the missing soldiers may have fallen into the hands of Hamas.

“We remind those who forget, death or capture,” Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades wrote on Telegram, coinciding with reports of an ambush.

Based on footage showing intensive helicopter flights, flares, and the sounds of combat assessments suggest the army may have activated the “Hannibal Protocol” — a controversial doctrine designed to prevent soldier captures.

The developments follow harsh statements Thursday from Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades.

Abu Obeida warned that Israel’s plans to occupy Gaza would prove disastrous for Tel Aviv’s political and military leadership. He said combat conditions would increase the chances of capturing soldiers.

He also said Israeli prisoners would remain in combat zones under the same risky conditions as Palestinian fighters, warning that any hostages killed in Israeli attacks would be publicly announced with names, photos and death certificates.

Israel’s current attacks are part of Operation Gideon 2, approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 21, to occupy Gaza City. The operation continues with large-scale attacks that began two weeks ago in the Zeitoun neighborhood, extending to Sabra.

Israel has declared the area a “dangerous combat zone” while intensifying bombardments since early Thursday.

Israel has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

AA