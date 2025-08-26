Macron warns Netanyahu against “weaponizing anti-Semitism”

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent criticism over rising anti-Semitism in France and warned the issue should not be “weaponized” in a letter to the Israeli leader published Tuesday.

Paris – President Emmanuel Macron strongly rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent criticism over rising antisemitism in France and warned the issue should not be “weaponized”, in a letter to the Israeli leader published Tuesday.

“These accusations of inaction in the face of a scourge that we are fighting with everything in our power are unacceptable and are an offense to France as a whole,” Macron wrote, in a letter published in several newspapers.

“The fight against antisemitism must not be weaponized and will not fuel any discord between Israel and France.”

Israel has been under mounting pressure to wrap up its campaign in Gaza, where the war has created a humanitarian crisis and devastated much of the territory, and to bring home Israeli hostages held there.

“I solemnly appeal to you to end the desperate race of a murderous and illegal permanent war in Gaza, causing indignity for your country and placing your people in a deadlock,” Macron wrote, in Tuesday’s letter.

In a letter sent in mid-August, Netanyahu had complained that Macron’s promise that France would recognize a Palestinian state was fueling antisemitism.

Macron had announced that France would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September.

In his letter to Macron, Netanyahu alleged that antisemitism had “surged” in France following the announcement.

“Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement,” of the Hamas militants that Israel is fighting in Gaza, the Israeli leader wrote.

Macron warns Netanyahu fight against anti-Semitism must not be ‘weaponized’

