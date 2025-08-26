Aoun: Only the state can protect Lebanon and all its sects. Steps must be taken to restore confidence

President Joseph Aoun stressed “the importance of restoring the confidence in the Lebanese state, which has long been lacking among the Lebanese and abroad,” noting that “Lebanon has embarked on this path, and the government has taken tremendous steps in this regard since the end of February. Although slow, they are moving in the right direction under our parliamentary system.”

During his meeting with a delegation from the IRADA Association, headed by Louay Malas, he emphasized that “Lebanon is not bankrupt, but rather rich in its citizens, both at home and abroad, who constitute the greatest capital of their country. It is our duty to ensure their stability, and this is what the government is doing, whether in the economic field or other areas. It has passed several laws and recorded a number of positive indicators.” He emphasized “the importance of combating corruption, which has remained unchecked for years.”

President Aoun said : “I will study the Judicial Independence Law passed by Parliament and the government is working on preparing a draft law to address the financial gap. The appointments approved, the municipal and mayoral elections held, the meeting with the International Monetary Fund, the Eurobonds Index, and other matters all constitute steps and indicators in the right direction.”

He pointed to “the Arab and international interest in Lebanon, which we must, in turn, reinforce with steps to restore confidence in the state.” He also noted “the contributions of the Lebanese diaspora, who hold Lebanon high in the renaissance of the countries they visit.” He added, “We must continue to move forward with globalization and keep pace with the development and progress taking place in all countries of the world, especially in the Gulf states, where the contributions of the Lebanese have been an essential part of their renaissance.”

He also emphasized “the importance of investing in minds, as they are sustainable wealth,” calling for “exiting sectarian, denominational, and partisan alleys, and embracing the Lebanese Party and the Lebanese community, and seeking the shade of our unified flag. We must rise above trivial matters, otherwise the roof will fall on everyone without exception.” He emphasized that “a sectarian Lebanon does not create a state; rather, only the state protects all sects and Lebanon.”

President Aoun expressed his hope that “the upcoming parliamentary elections will be held in accordance with a law that guarantees the country’s interests,” noting his “constant call to ministers and judges to focus on their work, so that their productivity speaks for itself, and not to respond to anyone.” He asserted that “we are determined to move forward despite the challenges and difficulties, and that nothing is impossible or feared for Lebanon.”

He stated, “They accuse us of being late to Cabinet meetings, but I say that the Cabinet is a platform for exchanging views and making decisions after discussion, and that is what is happening. Decisions have already been made that were not previously issued.” He emphasized “the importance of establishing a mechanism for coordination between the public and private sectors to advance the country through vital and essential projects, and the importance of strengthening the spirit of citizenship and loyalty to the nation by placing the country’s interests above all else.”

