Israel will withdraw from all military positions inside Lebanon after Hezbollah disarms, its PM says

Israel on Monday welcomed a significant move by the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah, calling it an opportunity for Lebanon to restore state sovereignty and strengthen its institutions.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Israel praised the decision by Lebanon’s Cabinet and President Joseph Aoun to work toward dismantling Hezbollah’s weapons by the end of 2025.



“Israel views this as a major step and an opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty and rebuild its state institutions, army, and government without interference from non-state actors,” the statement said.

Israel added that it is prepared to support Lebanon in efforts to disarm Hezbollah and work toward a more secure and stable future for both countries. The statement noted that if Lebanese security forces take steps to remove Hezbollah’s weapons, Israel would respond with reciprocal measures, including a gradual reduction of its military presence in coordination with the United States.

“Now is the time for Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared goal of disarming Hezbollah and promoting stability and prosperity for both nations,” the statement concluded.

