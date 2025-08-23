‘Bombs or starvation: People in Gaza waiting to see what will kill them first’

The United Nations officially declared a famine in Gaza on Friday, blaming “systematic obstruction of aid” by Israel, hours after Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened to destroy the territory’s largest city.

While Israel denied there was a famine, the Rome-based IPC, a body of UN-backed experts, said in a new report that famine was affecting 500,000 people in the Gaza governorate, which covers about a fifth of the Palestinian territory including Gaza City.

For in-depth analysis and a deeper perspective on the harrowing plight of civilians in war-torn Gaza, FRANCE 24’s William Hilderbrandt welcomes Shaina Low, Communication Adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

FRANCE 24