Oscar winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem condemned the Israeli army for adopting the Nazi “logic of terror and dehumanization” against Palestinians.

Bardem shared a video on the US social media company Instagram’s platform showing an Israeli sniper shooting a Palestinian for fun and said: “The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) are NAZIS.”

In the caption, he compared the act to scenes from the movie Schindler’s List, invoking the image of Nazi officer Amon Goth, who he said “embodied the banality of evil and the impunity of cruelty within an oppressive military apparatus.”

Gaza is suffering ‘man-made… mass starvation’, according to the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP/File



“Today, that same logic of terror and dehumanization is what the IDF applies against the Palestinian people,” he added.

The video first circulated online in 2018 and is believed to be related to an incident that took place in December 2017, when the Israeli sniper shot and injured a man in his leg.

August 21, 2025 | “What’s happening in Gaza is a Holocaust and what is currently being designed by the Israeli government is the final solution to the Palestinian problem. As a Holocaust survivor not in my name” (Stephen Kapos). Stephen Kapos was born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1937. As a child, he survived the horrors of the Holocaust—separated from his family, he was hidden by a rescue network of Protestant pastors and the Swiss Red Cross, led by Pastor Gábor Sztehlo.

Bardem is known for his criticism of Israeli attacks on Gaza, as he previously denounced the Israeli government for committing “crimes against humanity” in the Gaza Strip and urged the international community to hold those responsible to account.

A joint investigation by The Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call revealed Thursday that five out of six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip are civilians, according to the Israeli military’s own data.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages and deaths from starvation.

AA/ YL