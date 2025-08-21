Russian air attack on Ukraine strikes American plant

At least 16 people were killed in a Russian drone and missile strike on Ukraine that also struck an American business. Photo by Zakarpattia Region Procecutor’s Office/EPA

Ukrainian officials reported that Russia launched an overnight aerial attack that included a missile strike that hit an American business.

Ukraine‘s Defense Intelligence agency announced that the Russian assault involved 574 drones, six ballistic missiles and 33 cruise missiles, of which 546 drones, one ballistic missile and 30 cruise missiles were shot down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X that 15 people were injured in the strike on Zakarpattia. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted to social media about three hours after Zelensky’s message that the number of injured in the attack on Mukachevo has increased to 16.

“Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records,” he said.”They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people.”

“And the Russians carried out this attack as if nothing has changed at all, as if there are no global efforts to stop this war. This requires a response. There is still no signal from Moscow that they truly intend to engage in substantive negotiations and end this war.”

“Pressure is needed,” he concluded. “Strong sanctions, strong tariffs. I thank everyone who is helping.”

Zelensly added that “cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia” that was still ablaze at the time of its posting.

Lviv Oblast Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi announced that an attack there killed one person and injured two. Ternopil, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi oblasts were assaulted by drones, and the city of Kyiv also reported an air attack.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also stated a missile “struck a major American electronics manufacturer in our westernmost region.”

The plant, which Zelensky said “was a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines” has since been identified as the Flex factory in the western Ukrainian city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent reported Thursday that a plant employee said that as the facility doesn’t produce anything used by the military, buildings at the site will likely burn down due to the Russian attack.

UPI