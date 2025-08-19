Zelensky rejects Putin’s suggestion of meeting him in Moscow

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with the Acting Governor of the Rostov Region in Moscow on August 18, 2025.© Viacheslav Prokofiev, Sputnik via AFP

Sources familiar with a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin said the Russian leader had suggested holding potential peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow, to which Zelensky had said “no”.

Trump: Putin may not want to make e peace deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he hoped Russia’s Vladimir Putin would move forward on ending the war in Ukraine but conceded that the Kremlin leader may not want to make a deal at all, adding this would create a “rough situation” for Putin.

In an interview with the Fox News “Fox & Friends” program Trump said he believed Putin’s course of action would become clear in the next couple of weeks.

France24/ Reuters