Zelensky tells Trump: “Russia must end” the war it started. Won’t cede any territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced late Sunday he’s arrived in Washington, D.C., on the eve of his key White House meeting, as President Trump pushes to an end of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelensky made clear in his posts to social media ahead of the meeting that other European leaders will also attend that while they “all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably,” he won’t cede territory to Russia.

Monday’s White House meeting follows Trump’s talks with Russia leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, after which Trump felt it’s “up to” Zelensky to make peace, per Axios’ Barak Ravid.

Trump doubled down on this stance in a Truth Social post just before the Zelensky arrived late Sunday that said the Ukrainian leader “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to,” adding there’s no “getting back” the Crimea and “NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE.”

While Zelensky made clear in his Sunday night posts his desire for peace, he said it “must be lasting” and not “like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East” to Russia in the 2014 annexation.

“Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack,” he noted, in reference to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian soldiers had achieved success in the Donetsk and Sumy regions in recent days.

“I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance,” Zelensky added.

“Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace.”

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN Sunday Russia agreed to ” security guarantees” during the Alaska summit.

Zelensky said at a Sunday briefing alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to Brussels what Trump “said about security guarantees is much more important to me than Putin’s thoughts, because Putin will not give any security guarantees.”



U.S. and European officials “could effectively offer Article 5-like language to cover a security guarantee,” Witkoff added, referring to NATO’s policy of responding if a member is attacked.

He later praised Trump’s endorsement of the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine as “a historic decision.”

Flashback: During Zelensky’s last White House meeting six months ago, Vice President JD Vance accused him of not showing enough thanks to the U.S. for funding Ukraine’s defense.

Flash forward: This time, key European allies were set to join the White House meeting — including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were also expected to attend the meeting.

Of note: Von der Leyan hosted Zelensky for a virtual “coalition of the willing” meeting with other European leaders on Sunday ahead of the talks with Trump.

During his CNN interview, Witkoff expressed confidence of achieving a trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelensky and Putin.

Trump will meet first with Ukrainian President Zelensky at 1:15pm Eastern Daylight Time (1715 GMT) in the Oval Office and then with all the European leaders together in the White House’s East Room at 3pm EDT (1900 GMT), the White House said.

The leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the European Union and NATO hope to shore up Zelensky at a crucial diplomatic moment in the war and prevent any repetition of the disastrous Oval Office clash between Trump and Ukraine’s leader in February.

Axios