File photo: The receiver station of the Druzhba pipeline of petroleum between Hungary and Russia shown on May 5, 2022. © Attila Kisbenedek, AFP

An alleged Ukrainian attack on a transformer station cut off crude oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline that runs through Belarus and Ukraine, officials in the two countries said Monday. While other European countries have weaned themselves off Russian energy since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Budapest and Bratislava have continued to purchase cheap oil and gas from Moscow.

Unlike most other EU countries, Hungary has kept up its reliance on Russian energy since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and its PM is considered a top supporter of President Putin I his war against Ukrain

It imports most of its crude via the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus and Ukraine to Hungary and also Slovakia.

Szijjarto wrote on Facebook that he had talked to Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin who told him that experts were working to restore the transformer station, but it was unclear when deliveries would resume.

“This latest strike against our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable,” Szijjarto wrote. He did not say when or where the attack took place.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha neither confirmed nor denied the account of the attack, but wrote on X that Hungary “can now send complaints” to Moscow, not Kyiv.

“It is Russia, not Ukraine, who began this war and refuses to end it. Hungary has been told for years that Moscow is an unreliable partner. Despite this, Hungary has made every effort to maintain its reliance on Russia,” Sybiha wrote.

Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol confirmed that the supply of oil to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline had stopped.

“Our company does not know more information about the reason for the suspension, which is outside the territory of the Slovak Republic. Oil transportation through Slovak territory is ensured and carried out in accordance with the pumping plan,” the company said.

Ukraine’s defence ministry and armed forces did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hungarian oil company MOL said on Monday that regional supply of oil remains guaranteed.

“Technical restoration is underway, after which crude oil deliveries will resume,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Security of supply for the region remains guaranteed.”

Last year Szijjarto said the Druzhba pipeline would remain Hungary’s primary route for crude oil imports.

Monday’s suspension of oil deliveries comes after a temporary halt last week when Ukraine‘s military said on August 13 that its drones had hit the Uniecha oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)