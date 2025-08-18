U.S. envoy: Israel must “comply” after Lebanon’s “first step” to disarm Hezbollah

U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack said Monday that it is now Israel’s turn to comply with the cease-fire agreement reached last November to end the war with Hezbollah. File Pool photo by Anthony Behar/UPI

BEIRUT, Lebanon– U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack said Monday that it is now Israel’s turn to comply with the cease-fire agreement reached last November to end the war with Hezbollah, now that Lebanon has taken “the first step” toward disarming the Iran-backed militant group.

Barrack, who met with Lebanon’s top officials in Beirut, hailed the cabinet for endorsing earlier this month the objectives of a U.S.-proposed plan to disarm Hezbollah and for tasking the Army with preparing a plan to enforce a state monopoly on weapons by the end of the year.

“This is a Lebanese decision that requires Israel’s cooperation,” he said after meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Presidential Palace.

He added, “There’s always a step-by-step approach, but I think the Lebanese government has done their part; they’ve taken the first step… Now what we need is Israel to comply with that equal handshake.”

Asked whether Israel is then expected to stop its violations and pullout from occupied parts of south Lebanon, Barrack said this was “the next step,” noting the need for Israel’s “participation” and for an economic plan “for prosperity, restoration and renovation of everybody.”

“You can’t just take something and not give anything,” he said.

Israel refused to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon in accordance with the U.S.- and French-brokered cease-fire agreement of Nov. 27, retaining five strategic positions and continuing to strike suspected Hezbollah sites, resulting in the deaths of additional operatives and civilians.

Despite the Lebanese Army taking control of most Hezbollah positions and facilities, pushing the group away from the Israeli border, and preventing any military presence south of the Litani River, Israel continued to insist on Hezbollah’s complete disarmament.

Hezbollah, significantly weakened during the 14-month war and reportedly having lost the bulk of its military capabilities, refrained from retaliating against Israel’s continued attacks but refused to yield to pressure to fully disarm, insisting it would not do so as long as Israel violates the cease-fire accord.

Barrack clarified that there has been “no American proposal to Israel and they have not negated anything,” explaining that Washington has been discussing first with Lebanon to know its position and was in the process of holding the same discussions with Israel now.

He tried to assure Lebanon’s Shiite community, saying Hezbollah was part of the Shiite population who “have to see what is in store for them; what’s the option and what’s a better alternative than the alternative they have.”

He expressed optimism “to see progress on all sides” in the next few weeks, saying it would mean “a better life for the people” and “at least the beginning of a roadway to a different kind of dialogue” in the region.

Lebanon’s decision to set a timeline for Hezbollah disarmament was mainly motivated by the risk of another devastating war with Israel and of losing well-needed funds to rebuild its war-devastated regions.

President Aoun told Barrack that “the other parties” would need to adhere “to the contents” of the plan agreed upon with Washington; secure greater support for the Lebanese Army and accelerate the internationally backed efforts to launch the reconstruction process in the war-ravaged areas.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who also met the U.S. envoy, emphasized the need for the U.S. to assume its responsibility in pressuring Israel to halt its hostile actions, withdraw from the five occupied points, and release Lebanese detainees captured during the war.

Salam stressed the importance of renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon at the end of this month, highlighting its role in reinforcing stability and assisting the Lebanese Army in extending state authority in the south.

He, moreover, called for a clear international commitment to convening a conference to support reconstruction and economic recovery in Lebanon, which the World Bank has estimated at $11 billion, while Lebanese officials put it at more than $14 billion.

House Speaker Nabih Berri, Hezbollah’s main ally who negotiated the November 2024 cease-fire accord on its behalf, asked Barrack about Israel’s commitment to the agreement and withdrawal from south Lebanon, saying: “This is the gateway to stability in Lebanon and an opportunity to begin the reconstruction process in preparation for the return of residents to their towns.”

The Hezbollah-Israel war, which killed and wounded more than 21,500 people, displaced over 1.2 million people, damaged or destroyed nearly 64,000 buildings and disrupted education for hundreds of thousands of students, according to a U.N. report.

