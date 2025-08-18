Aoun tells US envoys: “The ball is now in Israel’s court” to commit to the ceasefire deal

A handout photo made available by the Lebanese Presidency press office shows Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (R) meeting with US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack (2-R), senior adviser at US Mission to the UN, Morgan Ortagus (2-L) and US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. EPA/LEBANESE PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a meeting on Monday with US envoys Morgan Ortagus and Thomas Barrack at the Baabda Presidential Palace, the Lebanese Presidency said in a statement.

Political tension lingers in Lebanon against the backdrop of disarming the Iran-backed Hezbollah party, and Lebanon’s approval of a US proposal to disarm it.

President Aoun had emphasized on Sunday that Lebanese authorities are keen on sparing Lebanon from any conflict that may arise after the Cabinet decision to disarm Hezbollah.

On fears that internal divisions could emerge as a result, Aoun said that Lebanon “has grown weary of internal conflicts” and that efforts will be exerted to prevent that.

The President stated that Lebanon has agreed on the conditions of the US proposal and that the ball is now in Israel’s court to commit to it.

Aoun emphasized that authorities in Lebanon had no choice but to consent to the US proposal and to push “Israel to agreeing on it”. Rejecting the plan would make Israel escalate its aggression against Lebanon, which in turn could lead Lebanon to an economic and political isolation, stated Aoun.

Hezbollah had rejected the Lebanese government decision to disarm arguing that it will treat it “as if it did not exist”, accusing the cabinet of committing a “grave sin”.

Hezbollah argues that Israel must halt the attacks on Lebanese territories mainly in South Lebanon before any domestic debate about its weapons.

