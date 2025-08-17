Ahmed al-Sharaa’s hollow promises: Why federalism is Syria’s only path to survival

If the world truly wants to see justice in Syria and prevent further bloodshed, it must support the push for a federal system. Only then can Syria be reborn, not as a country for one sect, but as a nation for all Syrians.

By : Ya Libnan Op-Ed

Al-Sharaa speaks of unity, but his actions betray a sectarian vision. To prevent Syria from becoming another Yugoslavia, the country must embrace federalism—its only hope for justice, stability, and coexistence.

Ahmed al-Sharaa has mastered the art of saying the right words about Syria’s future. He speaks of unity, coexistence, and the protection of minorities. Yet his actions tell a starkly different story.

On multiple occasions, Syrian government forces and Sunni rebel factions—bolstered by foreign extremist fighters—have joined hands not to defend Syria’s diversity but to assault it. Al-Sharaa’s repeated vows to protect minorities have proven to be hollow, feeding fears that his true ambition is to transform Syria into a Sunni-only state. Reports that foreign rebels have been granted Syrian citizenship only deepen this suspicion, suggesting an attempt to alter the demographic balance at the expense of Syria’s historic pluralism.

Lessons From History

Syria’s crisis is not unique. History has shown us two possible paths for multi-ethnic, multi-religious states.

The first is the tragedy of Yugoslavia. In the 1990s, its leaders failed to build a system that protected all groups equally. Instead, sectarian dominance prevailed, and the country descended into bloody wars that permanently shattered it into fragments. Syria risks the same fate if sectarian rulers continue to impose their vision at the expense of national unity.

The second lesson comes from Switzerland. Once plagued by internal wars between Catholics and Protestants, and divided by language and culture, Switzerland avoided collapse by adopting federalism. Each canton was granted local autonomy while remaining part of a unified state. Diversity was not erased—it was protected—and over time became a pillar of stability.

Syria at the Crossroads

Syria now stands at a decisive moment. If it continues down the path of hollow promises and sectarian ambitions, it risks repeating Yugoslavia’s destruction. But if it embraces federalism, Syria can secure justice and dignity for all its people—Sunnis, Alawites, Shiites, Christians, Druze, Kurds, and others—while avoiding fragmentation.

Federalism is not division. It is the only system capable of holding Syria together by respecting diversity instead of erasing it. It is the framework through which Syrians can live side by side without fear of domination by any single group.

The Call to Action

Al-Sharaa’s words may soothe, but his actions betray his intent. Syria’s future cannot rest on hollow promises. It must rest on a new social contract—federalism—anchored in equality, autonomy, and mutual respect.

If the world truly wants to see justice in Syria and prevent further bloodshed, it must support the push for a federal system. Only then can Syria be reborn, not as a country for one sect, but as a nation for all Syrians.