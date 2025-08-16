Geagea blasts Hezbollah chief’s speech. Calls it “direct threat to every free Lebanese citizen”

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea blasted the speech of Hezbollah chief naim Qassem

“The speech delivered yesterday by Sheikh Naim Qassem is unacceptable by all standards, as it represents a direct threat to the Lebanese government first and foremost, to the parliamentary majority that granted it confidence, and to all constitutional institutions in Lebanon, particularly the presidency and the premiership. It is also a direct threat to every free Lebanese citizen.”

In a statement, Geagea said: “If Sheikh Naim assumes that there are no longer free Lebanese citizens, he is gravely mistaken. And if he assumes that by this approach he can impose an authority he never truly had over these free Lebanese citizens, then he is mistaken again and again.”

He added: “In these sensitive moments in Lebanon’s history, we, as free Lebanese — who make up the overwhelming majority in the country — stand firmly behind our constitutional institutions, represented especially by the president and the prime minister, who are striving with all their patriotism, determination, and strength to restore Lebanon to itself, to reestablish the proper functioning of the state, to bring Lebanon’s friends back to its side, and to renew the support of the international community.”

Yesterday PM Nawaf Salam also blasted the remarks made by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem by saying

They carry a veiled threat of civil war, and intimidation “,

“These threats are are completely unacceptable”, No one in Lebanon today wants civil war”, and the threats and intimidation of it are completely unacceptable.”



He added: We have requested the surrender of weapons to the army, whose patriotism we refuse to question. We are wary of irresponsible actions that encourage strife

File photo of MP Hadi Abu Al Hassan , a key member of the Progressive Socialist Party

Other Lebanese leaders also criticized the Qassem’s speech

Secretary of the Democratic Gathering bloc MP Hadi Abu al-Hassan, blasted Qassem’s speech:

“What was stated by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem is reprehensible, and we reject this logic.”

He stressed that : The one who seeks civil war is the Israeli enemy.” He added that “Naim Qassem’s position contradicts the reason for the presence of Hezbollah ministers in the government.”

LBC/ El Nashra/ YL