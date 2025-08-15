Hezbollah chief says his group won’t disarm, threatens Lebanon

During the Arbaeen commemoration of Imam Hussein in Baalbek, Hezbollah’s chief Naim Qassem confirmed his group will not disarm and boasted:

In 2006, the resistance fought a major war for 33 days, and the result was that we achieved a great victory through the Battle of the Truthful Promise. Our victory was a divine victory because God aided us despite our small numbers and equipment and the large number of those gathered against us. “

The July victory deterred Israel for 17 years, fearing the resistance and its people. The victory facilitated the reconstruction process in the south and Lebanon. “

He emphasized that the July victory was a victory for the formula of “the army, the people, and the resistance.”

He added: “Thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran, which supported us with money, weapons, capabilities, and media and political positions. In July, we won for Palestine because it is a single battle, and everyone must know that Palestine will remain the compass.

He added: ” The government has taken a very dangerous decision that violates the coexistence pact, and the government is exposing the country to a major crisis.”

He warned, “Do not drag the army into internal strife, as its record is spotless, and its leadership does not want to embark on this path.” He noted that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement agreed to postpone the idea of holding street demonstrations, on the basis that there is room for opportunity, room for discussion, and room for amendments before we reach a confrontation that no one wants. But if it is imposed on us, and we are prepared for it, and have no other choice, then a demonstration will take to the streets, sweeping across Lebanon, heading to the American embassy, carrying out actions related to upholding justice and demonstrating our presence .

According to analysts few within Hezbollah and Lebanon pay attention to Qassem’s threats , many call them hot air . Qassem who fled to Tehran last October on the plane of Iran’s foreign minister returned to Beirut on Larijani’s plane on Wednesday . Ali Larijani, who is the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, arrived on Wednesday in Beirut where he met with top Lebanese officials

LEBANON’S Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday reaffirmed Lebanon’s rejection of any form of foreign interference in its internal affairs, calling on Iran to commit “clearly and explicitly” to this principle.

Speaking during a meeting in Beirut with Ali Larijani and his accompanying delegation, Salam stressed that decisions made by the Lebanese government “are not to be subject to discussion in any other country,” adding that the seat of decision-making lies with the Council of Ministers and that “Lebanon’s decisions are made solely by the Lebanese people, who do not accept guardianship or dictates from anyone.”

President Aoun

No group in Lebanon is permitted to bear arms or rely on foreign backing, its president told a visiting senior Iranian official on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the the roadmap to disarm the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group.

During a meeting in Beirut with Ali Larijani, President Joseph Aoun warned against foreign interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs, saying the country was open to cooperation with Iran but only within the bounds of national sovereignty and mutual respect.