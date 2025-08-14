UNIFIL chief: The Army deployed in 126 permanent position in south Lebanon

File photo: UNIFIL Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara

UNIFIL Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara announced that “the Lebanese Army has deployed in more than 120 permanent positions in the south of the country,” noting that “enhancing their capabilities through joint activities and training exercises is vital not only for us, but also for the international community to maintain stability.”

In this context, he emphasized that “supporting the army in its full deployment in the south will be essential to extending state authority, and this requires the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the areas where they are currently present.”