PM Salam tells Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in its internal affairs

LEBANON’S Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday reaffirmed Lebanon’s rejection of any form of foreign interference in its internal affairs, calling on Iran to commit “clearly and explicitly” to this principle.

Speaking during a meeting in Beirut with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and his accompanying delegation, Salam stressed that decisions made by the Lebanese government “are not to be subject to discussion in any other country,” adding that the seat of decision-making lies with the Council of Ministers and that “Lebanon’s decisions are made solely by the Lebanese people, who do not accept guardianship or dictates from anyone.”

Salam underscored that any relationship with Lebanon must pass exclusively through its constitutional institutions, “not through any political party or parallel channel.”

Salam stressed that “the recent statements by some Iranian officials, particularly Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Ali Akbar Velayati, and Brigadier General Masjedi, are unacceptable in form and content. These positions, which included direct criticism of Lebanese decisions taken by the country’s constitutional authorities, especially those that carried explicit threats, constitute a blatant departure from diplomatic norms and a violation of the principle of mutual respect for sovereignty, which constitutes the foundation of any sound bilateral relationship and a fundamental rule in international relations and international law, a rule that cannot be transgressed.”

He said in reference to Larijani’s offer to help , Salam said any foreign assistance is welcome provided it is delivered through official channels.