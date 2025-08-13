Lebanon FM: “Even if I had the time I wouldn’t have received” Larijani

In an interview with MTV Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji responded to a statement by Ali Larijani, the visiting Secretary of the Supreme Council of National Security of Iran, in which he justified that he did not meet with Raji “due to the lack of time”, by saying: “Even if I had the time, I wouldn’t have received him.”

Larijani had met with President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key ally of Hezbollah and Iran.

Several politicians called on President Aoun to cancel Larijani’s visit to Lebanon, but he reportedly decided to meet him anyway with the aim of sending Tehran a clear message :

“No group in Lebanon is permitted to bear arms or rely on foreign backing.

The Lebanese cabinet decided last week to disarm Hezbollah and all militias in Lebanon based on UN resolutions 1701 and 1559 but Hezbollah and iran rejected the decision