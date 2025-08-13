Leaders from every country in the European Union except Hungary on Tuesday stressed that Ukrainians must have the right to decide their future ahead of an upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska. It remains unclear if Ukraine will be part of the talks.

European Union leaders appealed on Tuesday to US President Donald Trump to defend their security interests at a key summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later this week over the war in Ukraine.

The Europeans are desperate to exert some influence over a Friday meeting to which they have not been invited. It remains unclear whether even Ukraine will take part. Trump has said that he wants to see whether Putin is serious about ending the war, now in its fourth year.

But Trump has disappointed US allies in Europe by saying that Ukraine will have to give up some Russian-held territory. He also said that Russia must accept land swaps, although it remains unclear what Putin might be expected to surrender.

Twenty-six European heads of state and government said in a statement that Ukrainians must have the freedom to decide their future and that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukrainian and European interests.

“Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities,” the leaders said, adding that “we share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests”.

The statement, which was agreed late on Monday and published on Tuesday, was endorsed by leaders of all EU member countries except Hungary.

The Europeans and Ukraine are wary that Putin, who has waged the biggest land war in Europe since 1945 and used some EU countries’ reliance on Russian energy exports to try to cow the bloc, might secure favourable concessions and set the outlines of a peace deal without them.

In Tuesday’s statement, the leaders said that they “welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”. But, they underlined, “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine”.

“A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force,” they said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the idea that Ukraine must commit to give up land to secure a ceasefire. Russia holds shaky control over swathes of four of the country’s regions, two in the country’s east and two in the south.

On Monday, Trump repeated that “there’ll be some land swapping going on”. He said that this would involve “some bad stuff for both” Ukraine and Russia. His public rehabilitation of Putin – a pariah in most of Europe – has unnerved Ukraine’s backers.

Trump was also critical of Zelensky, noting that Ukraine’s leader had been in power for the duration of the war and said “nothing happened” during that time. He contrasted that with Putin, who has wielded power unchallenged in Russia for decades.

Friday’s summit is taking place in the US state of Alaska, which was colonised by Russia in the 18th century until Tsar Alexander II sold it to the US in a land deal in 1867.

The Europeans will make a fresh attempt to rally Trump to Ukraine’s cause on Wednesday at virtual meetings convened by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Trump did not confirm whether he would take part, but he did say: “I’m going to get everybody’s ideas” before meeting with Putin.

Tuesday’s statement was also meant to be a demonstration of European unity. But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is Putin’s closest ally in Europe and has tried to block EU support for Ukraine, did not endorse it. He was the only one of the 27 leaders who refused to do so.

EU warns against ‘concessions’ to Moscow

Following a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc will draw up a 19th package of sanctions against Russia. Kallas also pledged the EU would boost military and financial aid to Ukraine and warned against making concessions to Moscow.

“Trump’s history with Putin provides little reassurance. Despite repeated opportunities, he has failed to compel Moscow to end its invasion. Worse, his posture toward the Kremlin leader has often been marked by deference rather than resolve. If Alaska follows this pattern, the summit will be remembered not as a step toward ending the war, but as a stage for legitimizing Russia’s land grabs.” Vlad Green, a political observer told Ya Libnan and went on to emphasize :

” Peace in Ukraine must be built on justice and the restoration of internationally recognized borders. Anything less will embolden aggressors worldwide and shatter the principle that sovereign nations are not for sale. If the Alaska summit produces concessions to Moscow instead of accountability for its aggression, it will not be a diplomatic success — it will be a historic failure.”

(FRANCE 24 with AP and Reuters)/YL