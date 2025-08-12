Whose Side Is Tom Barrack Really On?

File photo of U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack and Syria’s interim president Ahmed Al sharaa , aka( Abu Mohammad al Golani , the former leader of al Qaeda linked al Nusra front )

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack recently stated that “the Syrian government has pledged to devote all resources to holding accountable the perpetrators of the Sweida atrocities,” adding that Syria will cooperate with the United Nations to investigate the crimes committed there. He further emphasized a commitment to humanitarian aid for southwestern Syria and to protecting “all components” of Syrian society from forces that seek to tear it apart.

But this raises an urgent question: Whose side is Mr. Barrack really on? The whole world knows that Syrian government forces themselves are responsible for the Sweida massacre last July. Eyewitness accounts and credible reports point directly to the regime’s involvement — not only in the killings during the attack, but also in the brutal follow-up assault on Suweida’s hospital, where patients and medical staff were targeted.

It is no secret that Ahmed Sharaa, now posing in a civilian suit, is in fact the same man once known as Abu Mohammad al-Golani, the notorious leader of the the Al Qaeda-linked al-Nusra Front. The change of wardrobe has not erased his Islamist extremism or his history of violence. Yet the Syrian regime — now under his influence — continues to present itself to the world as a legitimate authority, while minorities in Syria suffer under its oppression.

If Mr. Barrack truly wants the truth, he should skip the photo opportunities in Damascus and visit Sweida itself. He would hear directly from the families of the victims, from the religious and community leaders living under constant threat, and from those who have endured the destruction of their homes, their hospitals, and their future. Only then will he understand the reality: that the so-called Syrian government is not protecting its people — it is preying on them.

The United States must stop lending legitimacy to Sharaa’s blood-stained regime. Standing with dictators in suits is still standing with dictators — and history will not forgive those who chose comfort in the palace over truth in the streets of Sweida.