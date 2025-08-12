Iraqi Oil Ministry: We are studying the possibility of exporting oil through the Lebanese port of Tripoli.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that it is studying the possibility of exporting oil through the Lebanese port of Tripoli, noting that it will consider REVAMPING the oil export pipeline between Iraq and Syria. The ministry added that it will form a joint committee to assess the pipeline’s condition.

The announcement came during a visit by the Syrian Energy Minister to Baghdad to discuss cooperation in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

Iraq sent a high-level delegation to Damascus in April to assess the feasibility of renewing its oil pipeline with Syria, a step Baghdad is counting on to diversify its export outlets amid an expansion in its production capacity.

the so called Kirkuk–Baniyas pipeline is a currently defunct crude oil pipeline built by the Iraq Petroleum Company from the Kirkuk oil field in Iraq to the Syrian port of Baniyas. The pipeline went into operation in April 1952 and was formally opened in November of that year

Between 1982 and 2000 the pipeline was shut down by Iraq, due to Syrian support to Iran during the Iran–Iraq War. During the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the pipeline was damaged by U.S. air-strikes and remained out of operation since then.