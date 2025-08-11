Lebanon MP blasts Hezbollah over targeting PM Salam in its attacks

Prominent Lebanese MP Wadah al-Sadiq said that “the clearly targeted campaign against the Prime Minister is the work of a party that sold the Lebanese illusions, only to discover later, especially within its own circle, that they were merely pipe dreams.”

He noted in a statement that “after failing in the war and in the promised reconstruction and placing the responsibility on a state it never recognized and on a government that did nothing more than implement the ceasefire agreement it signed after a war it called preemptive, but which was in reality a stupid war for which all of Lebanon paid the heavy price.”

Al-Sadiq emphasized that “the Prime Ministership has not and will not be a cover for your failure. Rather, it represents the dignity of all Lebanese and the cornerstone for building a state that you destroyed and robbed, displacing its people for the benefit of an axis that has brought us nothing but devastation.”

His comments come after Hezbollah MP Ihab Hamadeh blasted the government during a graduation ceremony of the Imam Mahdi Scouts in the Bekaa region

“what the government has done is a blow to the national charter, and that the people will bring it down, and it will not complete its term until the next parliamentary elections.” He pointed out that “we pledge to the loyal people that the resistance will not surrender a single needle of its weapon, and that this project will fail.”

The National Charter or National Pact has nothing to do with illegal arms. Unlike a formal constitution, the National Pact was an informal understanding among political leaders.

Lebanon‘s cabinet met last Thursday for the second time in days to discuss the thorny task of disarming Hezbollah, a day after the Iran-backed group rejected the government’s decision to take away its weapons.