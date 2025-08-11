Lebanon blasts Iran’s“unacceptable” interference” over Hezbollah disarmament

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor on international affairs to the leader of the Iranian regime. Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strongly worded statement condemning his recent remarks about disarming the Hezbollah militia which is backed by Iran

Beirut warns Tehran to stop interfering as dispute over Hezbollah’s disarmament escalates into a diplomatic confrontation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Lebanon has issued a strongly worded statement condemning recent remarks by Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor on international affairs to the leader of the Iranian regime, as a “flagrant and unacceptable interference” in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

The statement, released on Saturday, came after Velayati denounced Lebanon’s plans to disarm Hezbollah, calling them part of a “conspiracy led by America and Israel.”

Lebanese Government: Sovereignty Is Non-Negotiable

In the official statement, the Foreign Ministry stressed that Lebanese sovereign decisions are not subject to foreign input.

UMSTANCES.”

The ministry emphasized that Lebanon will not allow “any external party, whether friend or foe, to speak on behalf of its people or claim tutelage over its sovereign decisions.” It also urged Tehran to focus on the needs and demands of its own people instead of intervening in Lebanese affairs.

“Lebanon’s future, its policies, and its political system are decided solely by the Lebanese people, through their democratic institutions, free from interference, pressure, or dictates,” the statement added.

Triggering the Diplomatic Clash

The diplomatic tension follows a decision by the Lebanese cabinet on Tuesday ordering the army to develop a comprehensive plan to fully monopolize arms by the end of this year — a move that would effectively disarm Hezbollah. The measure is part of implementing a ceasefire agreement signed last November to end the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

In an interview with the regime-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, Velayati dismissed the Lebanese government’s decision as doomed to fail, declaring that “the resistance will stand firm” and that Iran’s support for Hezbollah “will continue.” He also insisted Hezbollah had the right to defend Lebanon even during the ceasefire.

Hezbollah’s Defiance and Political Divide

Hezbollah has rejected the cabinet’s decision, calling it a “grave sin” and “unconstitutional.” The group insists its weapons are essential for defending Lebanon against Israeli threats. The government, however, maintains that consolidating state authority over all arms is crucial for national sovereignty and for fulfilling the ceasefire terms.

The dispute has exposed a deep political and security rift inside Lebanon, one now complicated by direct Iranian involvement. Analysts warn that the Iranian regime’s continued interventions could further strain relations between Beirut and Tehran.

Hezbollah, the largest armed faction in Iran regime’s so-called “axis of resistance,” has long relied on Tehran’s financial and military backing. Yet, observers note that since the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s military capabilities and influence have significantly diminished.

Iranian regime officials remain steadfast in their opposition to Hezbollah’s disarmament — but Lebanon’s latest statement signals that Beirut may now be prepared to push back more forcefully to defend its sovereignty.

Iran News