Zelenskiy wins EU, NATO backing as he seeks place at Trump-Putin talks

By Dan Peleschuk and Mark Trevelyan
Summary
- Ukraine fears Trump-Putin summit will seek to dictate terms
- European leaders rally in support of Kyiv
- Zelenskiy says there is no path to peace without Ukraine
- Russia’s Medvedev blasts European interference
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won diplomatic backing from Europe and the NATO alliance on Sunday ahead of a Russia-U.S. summit this week where Kyiv fears President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump may try to dictate terms for ending the 3-1/2-year war.
Trump, who for weeks had been threatening new sanctions against Russia for failing to halt the war, announced instead on Friday that he would meet Putin on August 15 in Alaska.
(Reuters)