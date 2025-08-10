Outrage in Syria over a video showing the execution of a Druze nurse at a hospital in Sweida

Syria has witnessed widespread anger in recent hours following the spread of a video documenting a summary execution by shooting inside the Sweida National Hospital.

The video, broadcast by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, shows dozens of people in hospital uniforms kneeling before unidentified armed men violently drag one of them away, beat him, and then shot him dead. His body was later removed to another location.

مشاهد تعرض لأول مرة.. ممرض أعزل في مشفى السويداء يرفض الإذلال ويقاوم همج الجولاني حتى الموت!#xmedia pic.twitter.com/NcbWJFlhQR — X media (@X_news_media) August 10, 2025

Scenes shown for the first time: An unarmed nurse in a Sweida hospital refuses humiliation and resists Al-Julani’s ( Ahmed al Shara’s barbarians to the death!

The Syrian authorities have not yet issued any official comment on the incident.

It is noteworthy that violence erupted on July 13 between Bedouin and Druze militants in Sweida. Government forces intervened to try to stop the fighting, but ended up joining the Bedouins in their fight against the Druse