Lebanon’s survival demands one Flag, one Army

The killing of the six Lebanese soldiers exposes the dangers that Hezbollah is slipping into becoming a “resistance” against the Lebanese state, its people and all its components, having lost the ability to employ “resistance” against Israel.

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

Disarming Hezbollah is not about weakening a single community—it is about strengthening the nation as a whole. For too long, Lebanon has lived under the shadow of a parallel armed force that undermines the state, destabilizes the country, and exposes every Lebanese citizen to war and destruction.

No community has paid a heavier price for Hezbollah’s reckless military adventures than the Shiite community itself. Time and again, Shiite towns and villages have borne the brunt of Israeli bombardment, not because of their own choices, but because Hezbollah has turned them into front-line battlefields for Iran’s regional agenda. These communities have lost thousands of lives, seen their homes reduced to rubble, and watched their children grow up amid war instead of peace.

It is a painful truth: Hezbollah’s weapons have failed to protect the Shiite community. Instead, they have made it the primary target in every conflict. Disarming Hezbollah would end this vicious cycle and allow Shiite families to live under the protection of a state army that defends all Lebanese equally.

But disarmament cannot remain a hollow slogan—it must be matched with action. Lebanon’s allies must finally “put their money where their mouth is” and equip the Lebanese Armed Forces with the training, technology, and resources to become a modern, capable army. A strong, unified army is not just a symbol of sovereignty—it is the most effective deterrent against any attack on Lebanon from any side. When a legitimate national army stands ready, no aggressor will dare test the nation’s defenses.

The Lebanese government must also send a clear message: strengthening the army is not directed against the Shiite community or any sect—it is for the protection of every citizen. The alternative—clinging to a militia outside state control—is suicidal and poses an existential threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty and future.

Lebanon can no longer live with two armies and two conflicting loyalties. The choice is stark: the state or the militia, survival or self-destruction. A strong Lebanese army, supported by allies and embraced by all communities, is the only path to peace, unity, and a future free from war.

The time to act is now. Lebanon’s survival depends on it.