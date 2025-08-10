Lebanon’s last chance: Disarm Hezbollah and cut ties with Iran

Funeral of the 6 Lebanese soldiers killed in blast at Hezbollah arms depot near the Israel border in South Lebanon

By Ali Hussein, Lebanese politica analyst

The killing of six Lebanese soldiers in Wadi Zibqin should shock the nation into action. These soldiers were not fighting an invading army—they were dismantling a Hezbollah weapons depot concealed in a residential neighborhood near the Israeli border. Their mission, part of the November ceasefire’s disarmament mandate, ended in a deadly explosion that once again exposed the lethal cost of allowing an Iran-backed militia to operate above the law.

According to the Lebanese Army, the soldiers died while dismantling the depot’s contents. The fact that such stockpiles exist at all—let alone in civilian areas—confirms that Hezbollah’s weapons are not only a threat to Israel but also to Lebanon itself. Every hidden cache is a potential bomb waiting to kill Lebanese soldiers, civilians, and children.

Hezbollah is not merely a political party—it is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Canada, the UK, Germany, and several other nations. Its track record includes hijackings, bombings, assassinations, and serving as a proxy for Iran’s regional military agenda. By keeping its own armed forces outside the control of the Lebanese state, Hezbollah undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty and drags it into conflicts it did not choose.

Lebanon must now take decisive action: cut off diplomatic relations with Iran, formally designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization under its own laws, and request direct international assistance—whether through the United Nations or allied nations—to disarm the group. Anything less is an abdication of the state’s duty to protect its people and preserve its sovereignty.

MP Pierre Bou Assi put it plainly: “Disarming Hezbollah has become an absolute necessity, even by force. Its continued presence poses an existential threat to Lebanon.” He warned that the absence of a functioning state fuels instability and risks plunging Lebanon into civil war. If the state reclaims its authority, Hezbollah will have no choice but to surrender its arms—because disarmament is no longer optional, it is survival.

For decades, Hezbollah’s arms have dragged Lebanon into wars it did not choose—2006, Syria’s war, and repeated border clashes. The group has hidden weapons in Beirut’s port, in schools, and in family neighborhoods. Now, six soldiers have paid with their lives to dismantle just one of those arsenals.

Lebanon cannot survive as both a state and a battleground for a militia’s regional agenda. Either the Lebanese state finally takes full control of all weapons, or Hezbollah’s weapons will control Lebanon’s fate. The choice is stark, the time is now—and the cost of delay will be measured in more Lebanese lives.