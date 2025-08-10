Arslan urges the Arab nations to end their silence over the crimes against Syria’s Druze

The head of the Lebanese Democratic Party, Talal Arslan, said:

“What is happening in Sweida at the hands of takfiri forces that have no religion, no covenant is unacceptable, condemned, denounced, and reprehensible.

Silence on this matter is a grave injustice. Humanitarian corridors are being opened in a trickle, and kidnapped people are being mistreated and their fates are unknown. Even more dangerous is the kidnapping of women and the abuse of people, which is intolerable.”

Arslan addressed the question to the Arab countries: “How long will they remain silent and turn a blind eye to a sect that has offered so much since its inception, and has been the protector of Arab and Islamic borders since its inception, and the bearer of the sword of Arabism and Islam?

We do not need a “certificate of conscience” from anyone in our Arab and Islamic affiliation. Those who aspire to the unity of Syria—its land, people, and institutions—cannot remain silent about the crimes that have occurred and are occurring in some villages and towns in Jabal al-Arab.”

“All of Syria is in danger, tossed about by regional and international interests, and the Syrian people, with all their sectarian, denominational, and ethnic diversity, are paying the price.

Delaying an end to these crimes does not bode well. Rather, it widens the chasm, makes repairing what happened more costly, and pushes Syria into a long, dark tunnel of chaos, chaos, and chaos. The result will only be more fragmentation, division, and bloodshed,” he added.