MP Bou Assi: Disarming Hezbollah is an absolute necessity, its arms pose an existential threat to Lebanon

MP Pierre Bou Assi stressed that “disarming Hezbollah has become an absolute necessity, even by force,” warning that “its continued presence poses an existential threat to Lebanon.” He noted that “the absence of the state is what threatens stability and could lead to a civil war. If it assumes its responsibilities, it will be able to avoid slipping into clashes.” He believed that Hezbollah would lay down its weapons, “because this is not an option, but an inevitable matter.”

He accused the party of “holding on to its weapons not to defend Lebanon, but rather to achieve political interests linked to Iran and to perpetuate a policy of domestic intimidation and blackmail.”

He asked, “Who gave the party the right to assess the Lebanese Army’s ability to protect the borders?

Hezbollah is a political party, and its role should be limited to the parliament and monitoring the government’s work. However, it goes beyond that and participates in actions that have destroyed Lebanon and plunged us into wars.

It has failed in this role, and no one can extricate us from what we have plunged into except the Lebanese state.” He said that “the issue is not easy, but if there is determination, Hezbollah will not be able to stand in the way of the army. Therefore, the challenge for the political class is to maintain its decision.”